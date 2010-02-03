Lawyers and Their Discontents

In my previous blog, I wrote about job dissatisfaction: about a survey that found it on the rise, and my own speculations about possible causes of job dissatisfaction. By coincidence, a few days later I attended a presentation on a related topic at the Careers Conference . My friend and fellow JIST author Dr. John Liptak , of Radford College, spoke about “A Framework for Integrating Spirituality in Career Counseling and Coaching.” He noted how many people are dissatisfied with their jobs and he stressed the need to help people identify the activities that give them the greatest fulfillment.

Neither the survey I cited nor John Liptak’s presentation focused on the particular occupations that have the most dissatisfied workers, but one occupation has been getting attention lately for its frustrated workers: lawyers. Of course, it is entirely possible that lawyers are no more dissatisfied than plumbers, order clerks, or truck drivers and that they are simply better at getting the attention of journalists.

Lawyers’ dissatisfactions seem especially poignant because they have invested so much money and effort to gain their law degree. They expect a wonderful payoff. Lately, however, as noted in The New York Times, the law degree is no longer a golden ticket to high income and job security. Employers laid off more than 4,600 lawyers last year, bonuses are not as robust as they once were, and pay raises are now based on performance rather than occurring automatically. The bar association of New York reports that half of the lawyers seeking counseling from the association’s outreach program cite mental health as their primary concern.

Another recent article, this one in The Wall Street Journal, mentioned that a 2009 study by AmericanLawyer.com found the morale of associate lawyers at its lowest level in five years. The article featured advice for lawyers thinking of walking away from their hard-to-enter profession.

The main causes of dissatisfaction mentioned in the articles were the fear–or the reality–of job loss, plus the stress of working long hours.

Of course, not all lawyers work under such conditions. A young friend of mine works as a lawyer at the Social Security Administration. The pay isn’t as good as it is at law firms (for those who are still employed), but the security is much higher, and she works a 40-hour week.