David Krell – Fast 50 2003

The stock market has been down for three years in a row, but David Krell and his colleagues are giving investors something to cheer about. They cracked the long-standing club that controlled the $650-billion-a-year market in U.S. stock options. Thanks to ISE, trading equity options is now easier and cheaper. And ISE itself is a growth stock: Barely two years after the company’s launch, ISE traded its 200-millionth options contract.

David Krell

CEO, International Securities Exchange Inc.

New York, New York

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Until two years ago, options’ trading in the U.S. was conducted on only four options exchanges using traditional open outcry systems. However, on May 26, 2000, this concept changed as the International Securities Exchange (ISE) emerged as a new market player. Co-founder and current President & CEO, David Krell led this innovative break from tradition with decisions that altered the face of the options industry and shattered all previous perceptions that options trading must be floor-based.

Questioning why options cost so much to trade, David Krell, Bill Porter, Marty Averbuch, and Gary Katz found that with no co-listing of options, competition did not exist, so there was no incentive to lower costs. The fact that trades were entered manually also did not improve economics. Thus a decision was made and Krell helped to launch the first and only fully electronic options exchange in the U.S. to break from the stubborn stronghold of the entrenched floor-broker community.

What was your moment of truth?

Once the initial idea was developed, innovation and perseverance was necessary for a successful product. Following the success model of electronic options exchanges in other countries, the founders announced ISE’s existence in November 1998 sending a shiver through the U.S. options industry. It received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2000 to operate as an all-electronic options exchange making it the first exchange to be recognized by the SEC in 26 years.

What were the results?

With David Krell’s leadership, ISE has been very successful in attracting a pool of market makers possessing the capital, experience and technical capabilities necessary to provide deep, liquid markets to support and provide for ISE’s initiatives and goals.