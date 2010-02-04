Blue Sky vs. Buttoned Down: Which Scenario Produces Better Innovation?

Let’s say you want to produce an exciting

design for a next-generation home electronics device. Which scenario will help you make

this breakthrough happen?

1. You plan to generate a lot of “blue sky” ideas so you

keep constraints at bay. There is no technology constraint or clearly defined market opportunity. The sky is the limit.

2. You see the opportunity to design the next great

tablet device that does everything an Apple iPhone can do, but with a bigger screen. It is a wonderfully clear and focused goal.

Will either scenario get you great ideas, lead to a successful design, and all of the fame and fortune that goes along

with it? Not likely.

Even when a design problem is open-ended, your success depends on your ability to align your design goals with existing market and technology constraints.

When a design problem is unconstrained and ambiguous, I often see people retreat to what they know to solve the

problem. They rely on a familiar practice or their own expertise. Unfortunately, they usually create something that’s been done before.

The situation gets really ugly when these unoriginal ideas snowball into a design solution that enters the market looking a lot like a bazillion other products.