Valley Forge Fabrics Is Green – And We’re Not Talking About Fabric Color

A

little over a year ago I introduced a fabric company that is revolutionizing

the hospitality fabric industry. Valley

Forge Fabrics, once

a small mom-and-pop business, now sells more decorative upholstery fabrics to

the hospitality industry than any other company in the world. I recently got a

chance to catch up with Valley Forge’s leadership when I held an executive

briefing webinar on the secrets of Valley Forge’s success, and you can review

the presentation by clicking here. What I learned was fascinating: over the

past year the company has seen its green initiatives evolve into a breakthrough

new product with the potential to deliver a disruptive competitive advantage.

Read on to see how Valley Forge is harnessing the true potential of ethonomics.



Not only is

Valley Forge the leader in its market, but it is also focused on making sure

its products and processes are green. This focus on sustainability is more than

just lip service – it is a directive from upper management and a mission of the

entire company. Valley Forge

has made an effort to recycle everything it can. It is the first to produce a

fabric made entirely of post consumer waste (e.g., used paper and cotton).

It encourages other ways to recycle by staff to bring in wine corks on Mondays,

offering a place for employees to bring in their old pairs of Croc shoes,

reducing its carbon footprint and cutting back on the amount of trash it

produces. These might seem like small steps, but Valley Forge has also taken

some huge leaps. For

instance, Valley Forge has developed a program to reuse hospitality bedding.

Most of the time when a hotel is done with its sheets (usually because they are

starting to slightly fray after so many washes), it just throws them away.

That’s hundreds of millions of pounds of sheets heading into landfills. So

Valley Forge has set up a program in which it picks up old bedding (after it

has been washed one last time) and then delivers those sheets to homeless

shelters or rehabilitation centers within 200 miles of that particular hotel.

Beyond

recycling, Valley Forge has spent the last two years developing a new line of

sheets made with a renewable resource. First it looked at cotton, but after a

lot of research, it realized that cotton makes up 2 percent of the

world’s crops and uses 25 percent of the world’s pesticides. So right away

Valley Forge’s management knew that wasn’t the environmental solution it was

looking for. Then management

focused on bamboo. But again, they were disappointed to learn that it takes

between 11 and 13 chemical processes to convert bamboo into a fiber that can be

used to make a yard of fabric. All of those chemicals changed the product so

drastically that it really wasn’t an environmentally sound investment. Finally, the

company settled on working with eucalyptus. You see, eucalyptus pulp can be

created into a fiber by combining it with only one organic solvent. The product

is called Tencel, and it seemed like the answer to Valley Forge’s prayers.

However, it

wasn’t that simple. Hospitality bedding has to go through heavy, industrial

washing, and the Tencel wasn’t strong enough. So after more than a year of

working with Lenzing, an Austrian company that makes Tencel, the two companies

developed Tencel Plus. This “plus” version of Tencel was strong enough to cope

with industrial washers and soft enough to satisfy the most luxurious hotels. And since

Valley Forge was the partner that helped develop the Tencel Plus, it worked out

a world-wide exclusive deal with Lenzing. So now

Valley Forge has created sheets made with Tencel Plus that not only feel great

but also take advantage of the natural benefits of eucalyptus. Eucalyptus is

almost like a bug repellent, and therefore it reduces dust mites in the

bed. It also wicks away moisture and heat from the body, and so it cools

individuals down while they sleep.

People love

the idea of wrapping themselves in eucalyptus as they sleep. The fact

that it reduces dust mites and provides a cooler sleep are extra benefits. But

eucalyptus is also a very smooth fiber, so Valley Forge’s 200-thread-count

sheets actually feel like 350-thread-count cotton, and their 300 thread count

feels like a 500 or 600 thread count. So focused

on a mission to be more green, Valley Forge not only developed a new product

that is better than anything else out there, but it also has the exclusive rights

to use that product. That is the definition of ethonomics. Ask yourself

the questions below to see how you can follow your dream to create something

that your competitors cannot compete with.

1. What do I really want

to do? 2. How can it benefit

society? 3. Who can I partner with

to develop this new product or service? 4. Is there a way to set up exclusivity to benefit my bottom line?