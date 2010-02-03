THE MARKET IS WIDER THAN YOU THINK

Recently I did ask a customer what he viewed as his competition. Because he was working in the IT market, he mentioned other IT companies. This is a very risky perspective though.

Why?

Well your new competitors might come from totally different markets. And you also miss opportunities to learn from other markets.

This IT company

who sells hardware and related services, called themselves a ‘fulfillment company’. All the more reason to look outside of your current market.

For example:

Zappos might also be called a fulfillment company, which started with selling shoes, moved into clothing and is now part of Amazon, which also sells IT gear and IT services. So, before you know it they are your new competitor. But you can also learn from them as well, as their culture of customer service is an example which can be applied in many markets.