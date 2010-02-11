Eat-onomics With Roger Doiron, Founder of Kitchen Gardeners International

Roger Doiron is the founder of Kitchen Gardeners International, a nonprofit that works to relocalize our food supply. Most notably, Doiron and Kitchen Gardeners organized Eat the View, the successful campaign that brought gardening to the lawn of the White House. Now that they’ve made our first family a little healthier, the organization will continue advocating for healthier, more localized foods.

Fast Company: What’s your definition of sustainable food?

Roger Doiron: Sustainable food is food we can eat that won’t prevent our children from being able to eat the same food down the road. It’s the classic definition of sustainability: living in a way that doesn’t prevent future generations from being able to live in the same way. If you can visualize concentric circles, I tell people that kitchen gardening, producing your own food from scratch, is the inner circle. The next concentric circle is sourcing food from other local sources, your town, your region. And then beyond that, the national and international circles. The trick is trying to get more people eating within those inner circles.

When you can’t produce some of your own food because of where you’re located or because you live on the 14th floor of a high rise, look for other sources. Ask yourself how the food was produced; know how the animals that produced it were treating. I had coffee this morning. I don’t have any problem drinking coffee, but I try to buy the best possible, making sure it was grown organically and the farmers were paid a fair wage. Just be a more informed eater.

FC: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing sustainable food right now?

RD: I think we face a couple. One statistic I try to share as broadly as I can is, in order to feed 9 billion people nutritiously in 2050, we’re going to need to produce more food over the next 40 years than we have produced over the past 10,000 years combined. So that challenge is really a production challenge. Where will this new food come from? And it’s doubly challenging because we’ll need to produce this food with fewer resources. In the highly industrialized us food system, one of the largest inputs is oil, fossil fuels. It takes somewhere between five and 10 calories of fossil fuel energy in our food system to produce one calorie of food energy. It’s a challenge of producing more with less.