Davos: Bottom Up Solutions From the Top of the Mountain

Since the wrap up of COP-15, a lot of attention has been devoted to

debating “Who lost Copenhagen?” Last week in Davos, a far

more promising question was being asked: “How can business and

consumers create a sustainable economy from the ground up?”

It’s nearly impossible to discern the true “mood of Davos,” because

there are simply too many micro-communities amid the 2,500 participants.

But for those of us focused on sustainability, there were many reasons

for optimism.

First, if the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is a

barometer of the global business and policy agenda, sustainable

business now has a clear seat at the table. It wasn’t long ago that

sustainability was a fringe topic; today, it is one of the six formal

“pillars” of the event.

Second, the gathering tackled the hard questions, particularly in the

debate around sustainable consumption. Granted, it’s easy to be cynical

about how real the debate is when it unfolds at an event where many

arrive via helicopter (I took the train). But while I worked with more

than two dozen CEOs from across several industries to debate their

vision for a sustainable future, I saw a seriousness of purpose that

bodes well.

Third, the debate over the fundamental values driving the global

economy rages on. French President Sarkozy challenged Davos Man and

Woman to build a more moral form of capitalism. His words resonated

with many–and angered many others. But they reflected and catalyzed a

much-needed debate on just what kind of economy we want and need. And

the question of values involved not only bankers’ bonuses, but also the

role of business in promoting sustainable outcomes. UN environment

chief Achim Steiner delivered a stirring wake up call (literally, it

was early Saturday morning) for business to advocate for a binding

global climate treaty.