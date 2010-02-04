advertisement
Pew Survey: Teens Love Facebook, Hate Blogging, Are Always Online, and Don’t Use Twitter

Everybody goes online, everybody has a cell phone, and kids hate blogging and Twitter, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project.

By Zachary Wilson1 minute Read
teens phones

Internet age groups

The findings show that the Internet isn’t just prevalent in our lives, it is our lives. Ninety-three percent of teens ages 12 to 17 go online, 75% of them own a cell phone, and 66% say they text. In fact, 58% of 12-year-olds now have mobiles, compared to 18% just five years ago. Sixty-two percent use the Internet to access information on news and politics, and some teens are even using the Internet as a guardian: 17% say they go online to research information about drug use, sexual health, and other topics that are awkward to talk about with real people.

teens

Social networking is up to 73% of “wired” teens, or those who use the Internet often, compared to the 55% of teens who used the sites just three years ago. However, blogging is down, with only 14% of wired teens saying they blog, compared to 28% three years ago. Commenting on blogs is also down to 52%, from 76% in 2006. And while Twitter may be hot with the older crowd, only 8% of teens ages 12 to 17 say they use the microblogging service. The highest percentage of teens on Twitter is 13% of high school girls ages 14 to 17, but compared to the one-third of adults ages 18 to 29 who update or read a microblogging service, the numbers are low.

teens

Among adults ages 18 to29, laptops are the computer of choice, with 81% accessing the Internet on a wireless computer and two-thirds owning a laptop or netbook. Ninety-three percent of 18-29-year-old adults now have a cell phone, and 93% go online. And with the rise of social networking–72% of young adults have profiles–comes the fall of blogging again, with just 15% maintaining a blog, down 9 percentage points in two years.

teens

Meanwhile, blogging is on the rise for adults over 30, who increased to 11% from 7% in 2007. And 47% of adults now use social networking sites, up 10% from a year ago.

