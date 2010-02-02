Bravo & Foursquare Enter Brand Partnership

People love living like stars. Oh, I want Beyonce’s favorite Nintendo DS game, or I want Diddy’s Sean John… we are obsessed with the most fabulous lives of celebs — even thoughBehind the Music tells us otherwise. To help you take your star obsession to the next level and turn on stalker mode, FourSquare and Bravo! have partnered so you can visit the Bravo! star’s favorite locales. The partnership is the most recent deal for the uber-hipster social networking game, FourSquare, to grow its user-base up the adopter curve (are you listeningGoogle Latitude?).

The much-hyped, FourSquare, is a location-based social networking game for smartphones, with apps for the iPhone, Android and Blackberry. FourSquare users earn points and unlock badges to take ownership over favorite locations. The social network game boasts over 300,000 users and enables push notifications to other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter.

To grow its initial Innovator user-base (see above), Foursquare appealed to 20something tragically hip urban hipsters (wait, was that a Gen X reference?) with its ironicDouchebag awards and locale Mayorship. “In the Bay Area, [FourSquare] has turned into a pretty valuable utility,” Kevin Rose, the founder of Digg and an investor in both Foursquare and Gowalla. To appeal to this young demographic, FourSquare partnered with the trendy New York-based frozen treat franchise, Tasti D-Lite, to create rewards points for D-Lite’s loyal, young, hip Pecan Preline Crunchy customers.

Now, FourSquare is making its way up the adoption curve to early adopters with its recent partnership with Bravo! The social network game is reaching out to Bravo!’s more broad, mainstream, creative audience. Makes sense: Bravo!’s audience is young, tech-savvy and trendy — in-line with FourSquare.

FourSquare is going to activate Bravo!’s audience by allowing users live like Bravo!’s stars and win prizes (a sad, lonely millionaire from Patti’s matchmaker show?), such asKelly from Kell on Earth and Patti from the Millionaire Matchmaker . Users will play alongside the show by using FourSquare’s “checking in” at bars, restaurants and other places to win badges, prizes and other incentives at 500 Bravo! locations. Just imagine, you could hang out at Kelly’s favorite New York trendy cafe and win a… mocha-colored dress?

To read more about Bravo & FourSquare’s brand partnership, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and business development blog.