Eat-onomics With Paul Willis of Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch began in 1970 as a small, eleven-acre farm raising humanely treated animals using all-natural feeds. Forty years later, Niman Ranch has grown into the largest network of independent American farmers, producing antibiotic-free meat products that carry the reputation of “the finest tasting meat in the world,” and served at high-end restaurants such as Per Se. Paul Willis joined Niman Ranch in 1995 as a hog farmer working to revitalize sustainable farming methods in the Midwest. Today, he manages a network of more than 500 family hog farmers, and continues raising his own animals.

Fast Company: What’s your definition of sustainable food?

Paul Willis: Food that has a minimal impact on the environment and comes from healthy soils, is sustainable, and animals that are raised as humanely as possible and allowed to exhibit their natural behaviors.

FC: What’s the biggest challenge facing sustainable food right now?

PW: It’s probably the commodity system that is in place, and has been in place for quite a long time, that’s based on high-energy inputs–fuel, chemicals, fertilizers. There are lots of input costs and energy costs. A big obstacle is the food system we have in place. What we need to look for in the future is a sustainable agricultural system where the environmental, social, and economic results are all taken into consideration. It’s not just about yield, it’s not just about dollars, but it’s about taking into consideration long-term goals, and how the system affects the communities, environments.

FC: What does Niman Ranch do to tackle that problem?

PW: We provide a market for farmers that raise livestock with high animal welfare standards and are generally part of a diversified farm. Most of our farmers don’t just raise livestock, but also raise crops. That allows them to minimize the impact on the environment. For example, the manure can be used as an asset, as a fertilizer, rather than being a waste product.