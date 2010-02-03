Food Miles Debunked

This blog is part of our Inspired Ethonomics series. Patti Prairie is the CEO of Brighter Planet, a startup whose purpose is to help manage our environmental footprint, you can follow via their blog

Few movements have captured the liberal imagination like the local food movement. “Food miles” is becoming a household term, and a Google search for “locavore” returns nearly half a million results. But at a time when our nation and our planet are grappling with the prospect of devastating man-made climate change, we’re in need of some perspective on what local food really means.

By one count the typical bite of food travels 4,200 miles as it winds its way through the supply chain. But delivery of the final food product to the grocery store accounts for just a quarter of that travel. The other three quarters comes from delivery of inputs to farms and factories.

That means that how locally your food producer sources his goods is three times as important as how locally you source your food. You may buy beef from a farmer just up the road, but if his cattle feed is trucked in from halfway across the continent (as most is), then what does “local” beef really mean?

Another caveat to local food is that if it’s even just a little more carbon-efficient to produce elsewhere, that benefit can outweigh the transportation impact. Production contributes 45% of a meal’s total carbon emissions, but transportation in the supply chain contributes just 6%.

Could we produce locally grown chocolate in Vermont? Yes, but the carbon footprint of raising a cacao orchard in a heated greenhouse would dwarf the emissions from shipping cocoa from the tropics. An extreme example, but even for more mundane foods, focusing your local eating on local specialties and being willing to import non-specialties can reduce your impact.