Corporate Fuel Efficiency Seen Through a Tilt-Shift Lens

Last week, we looked at some of the ways that Walmart is trying to implement fuel efficiency into its truck fleets. What if every corporation took similar steps? Hybrid trucks reduce emissions and fuel costs by 30% to 50%, and there are plenty of government incentives to help make the transition. It’s an easy way to cut down on CO2, so why aren’t more companies getting on board? Maybe because they haven’t seen this excellent tilt-shift video from the Environmental Defense Fund and stresslimitdesign.

Intrigued? The EDF also offers a Fleet Greenhouse Gas Emissions Calculator and a Five Step Green Fleet Framework. It doesn’t get much simpler.

[EDF]