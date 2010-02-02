Project EVIE: Around the World in an Electric Car

Few people can argue over the practicality of using all-electric vehicles for small trips. After all, a quick ride around the neighborhood is unlikely to arouse range anxiety. But what about taking a trip around the world in an EV? A group of EV advocates plan to do just that in Project EVIE, the first trip around the world in a production electric vehicle. Note the phrase “production electric vehicle”–a Swiss teacher named Louis Palmer has already driven around the world in solar taxi. But this project is intended to prove the viability of long trips in real-world EVs that we might one day actually drive.

From the Project EVIE Web site:

In June 2010, Project EVIE will lead the first expedition to drive

around the world in a production electric vehicle, starting in New

Zealand and ending in New York: real drivers in a real car, under

real-world conditions. No gimmicks. No emissions. In brief, a proof of

concept for EVs–if we can blaze around the world, brave the autobahn,

climb mountains, cross deserts and trek off-road, then anyone can

easily drive to work, breeze through a family vacation, or do anything

else you would do with a car–without destroying the planet.

The trip won’t be easy. EVIE’s team expects to cross fifty countries and rack up 43,496 miles over the 18 month trip. And thus far, EVIE hasn’t even hinted at what car it plans to use. We’re still rooting for EVIE’s success, but it won’t be easy for others to mimic the trip without an extensive EV charging infrastructure in place–and that could take decades.

