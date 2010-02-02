Quiz: Are These Comments About the 2001 iPod or 2010 iPad?

Quick quiz: Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
“I guess the negative reactions indicate that people expect miracles from Apple.”
Never before has a device–not even an Apple device–been so hyped before launch. We worked ourselves into such a fervor that we forgot how unimpressed so many people were with Apple’s earlier, next big “one more” thing. As the hype from the debut dwindles, we’re watching people begin to wonder whether the iPad’s greatest innovation has yet to be revealed. Some have speculated that it will transform e-reader capabilities or revolutionize gaming or maybe it’ll change the way we consume Web content. Others have focused on Flash (or a lack thereof). But what’s most important to remember is that we’ve been down this road before.
That quote above? That was made just after the 2001 Apple event where Steve Jobs introduced the 5GB iPod.
Perusing our nine-year-old responses to the iPod reminds us that we may not realize the iPad’s full potential until it sinks into the market a bit. But if you still think the iPad is an all new level of hype for Apple, click through our quiz and see if you can tell which of the following comments are from the 2001 iPod launch or the 2010 iPad launch. Good luck!
1. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
maybe that thing is not revolutionary…but it shows best at what Apple excels over and over….DESIGN… this thing is so damn beautiful, that i’m already thinking about wanting one (not buying, wanting one!)…this is almost a sexual thing..
Answer to #1: 2001 iPod
2. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
Yes, it could have had more ability, but for the price, it’s excellent.
I am sure this will be the hype product for the year, and it will do
very well.
Answer to #2: 2010 iPad
3. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
APPL is already down $1.00. Looks like the markets aren’t looking too favorably on Apple’s new forays into the digital device market.
Answer to #3: 2001 iPod
4. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
Steve Jobs: “Isn’t this cool? It’s never been this fast or this easy before”
Me: Uhh, no!
Answer to #4: 2001 iPod
5. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
Those price points are not appealing to me….at all
Answer to #5: 2010 iPad
6. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
Do you all think it is so easy to come up with a product that simply is better than the rest? All you friggin brats want some fire breathing
super virtual reality teleportation PDA that you seen captain kirk had
on episode 145? sheesh..”
Answer to #6: 2001 iPod
7. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
I can picture buying this and using it exclusively in the bathroom while I go number two…
Answer to #7: 2010 iPad
8. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
iPoop…iCry. I was so hoping for something more.
Answer to #8: 2001 iPod
9. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
I must admit, this is exactly what I expected it to be.
And this device will be a huge success. It is geared toward the masses
and will be huge money maker for content providers as well, so it will
be pushed by many companies not just Apple.
Answer to #9: 2010 iPad
10. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
It’s at least as good as I was expecting. Having to wait so long to buy one is unfortunate.
Apple will sell a ton of these. I’ll be buying 2.
Answer to #10: 2010 iPad
11. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?
From the limited info I’ve just seen from the event, it seems like a
pretty decent device, but unfortunately with all the ramp up, rumors,
speculation, etc., I think it’s going to be a somewhat disappointing
let-down now.
Answer to #11: 2010 iPad
How did you do?
11-10 correct: Mac Genius
9-8 correct: Mac Gifted
7-6 correct: Not Pad
5-4 correct: Poddy’s Over
3-2 correct: iNeed Help
1-0 correct: iBlivious
And one parting thought, from 2010:
The iPad is very much like the original iPod.
It didn’t do a whole lot at first, but after only a few years it grew and grew into an amazing product.
That’s how Apple works. Start simple and build and build at a steady
pace. This is how you don’t end up with a bunch of features no one
needs or wants which only complicate the device.
This is the same way. The iPad is ok. The iPad 3.0 will be a must-have item.
[MacRumors 2001 and MacRumors 2010 via @somebadideas]