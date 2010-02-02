Quiz: Are These Comments About the 2001 iPod or 2010 iPad?

Quick quiz: Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?

“I guess the negative reactions indicate that people expect miracles from Apple.”

Never before has a device–not even an Apple device–been so hyped before launch. We worked ourselves into such a fervor that we forgot how unimpressed so many people were with Apple’s earlier, next big “one more” thing. As the hype from the debut dwindles, we’re watching people begin to wonder whether the iPad’s greatest innovation has yet to be revealed. Some have speculated that it will transform e-reader capabilities or revolutionize gaming or maybe it’ll change the way we consume Web content. Others have focused on Flash (or a lack thereof). But what’s most important to remember is that we’ve been down this road before.

That quote above? That was made just after the 2001 Apple event where Steve Jobs introduced the 5GB iPod.

Perusing our nine-year-old responses to the iPod reminds us that we may not realize the iPad’s full potential until it sinks into the market a bit. But if you still think the iPad is an all new level of hype for Apple, click through our quiz and see if you can tell which of the following comments are from the 2001 iPod launch or the 2010 iPad launch. Good luck!

1. Is this quote about the 2010 iPad or the 2001 iPod?