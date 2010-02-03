The “Product of the Year” Awards: The Grammy’s of the Walgreens Scene

The awards ceremony last night at the Edison Ballroom in New York wasn’t quite as glam as the Grammys. Lady Gaga didn’t don a head dress of Swiffer pads and accompany herself on a washtub. Pink didn’t descend from the rafters on a rope made of HandiWipes while belting out “Let’s Get This Cleaning Started.”

But revelers celebrating the 20th annual “Product of the Year” awards were pretty pumped anyway. And why not? I was certainly enthusiastic, given that my witty cocktail repartee was enhanced by the Cinnaminty scent of my breath, thanks to one of the winners.

Every year, the Product of the Year awards recognize the household products that distinguish themselves over the 25,000 that are annually introduced in the United States alone. If that sounds daunting, imagine trying to get shoppers’ attention in an average American supermarket, which typically stocks 60,000 items, according to “Supermarket Guru” Phil Lempert, who hosted the evening’s festivities in a sparkly tux.

“When times get tough, it’s all about innovation,” he said to the crowd, sitting at tables drinking innovation-enhanced cocktails in which LED-powered ice cubes flickered.

While many of this year’s winners seemed, frankly, less breakthrough innovation than brand extension, there were a few stand-outs. I particularly loved Colgate’s tiny “Wisp” toothbrush, with its bead of embedded toothpaste. Perfect for going from the office to an evening event! Ideal for red-eye flights where you have to brush your teeth on a plane! Super cute!

Other winners in the program, which focuses on consumer packaged goods, were Pledge Multi Surface–a cleaner that works on both your dining room table and your flat screen TV , Nescafe Dolce Gusto–a nicely designed single serve coffee machine, Sprite Green–the first soda sweetened with Truvia, Cesar Treats–pet snacks flogged by the cutest dog to shill a product since the late, great Henry (R.I.P.) on the Beneful bag, Moser Roth chocolates–a premium chocolate at a reasonable price and Springfree trampolines–billed as the “world’s safest trampoline.” The winning trampoline team took the stage, jumping, as the Poynter Sisters blared “Jump” on the ballroom’s sound system.