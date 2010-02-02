Vision, Mission & Values: Yes, They Still Matter

Sometimes we can be too clever and in the process lose sight of what it is we are trying to achieve.

Such is the case with vision, mission and values statements. Every organization needs to have one but in trying to craft one we sometimes over shoot the mark and end up writing statements that are so grandiose they seem as if they were crafted by NASA and polished by Mother Theresa – so daring and so caring!

Here’s a test. If you cannot read vision, mission and values aloud with a straight face, you need to revise. [Remember, Enron’s mission statement reads like an ode to the dignity of man; the words were high falutin’ but meant nothing.]

Cynicism aside, the reason organizations need vision, mission and values statements is because they create a sense of organizational purpose as well as continuity in thought, word and deed. Toward that end, here are three ways to define them.

Vision is where you want to go. Vision is an act of becoming. It is intended to be aspirational. Take a cardiac care center. A vision might state that the center is to become the cardiac care center of choice for its region. To a center of choice, you need to create conditions where physicians want to refer, where cardiac specialists want to work, and where patients want to be treated.

Mission is what you do to get there. Mission is the work that your organization performs. To deliver on the care and choice aspirations, you continue to do what you do best: deliver superior cardiac care through diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care and prevention. You do it with a commitment to patient wellness and community need.