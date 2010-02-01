Best of TreeHugger: Flights the US Should Ban, a Venus Flytrap that Eats Nuclear Waste, and the Long-Awaited High Speed Rail

These seven flights are so short that it’s faster to make the trip by bus–whether they’re connecting flights or not, they could be banned with only minor inconvenience.
Scientists have created a new material that cleans up nuclear waste–by mimicking a venus flytrap.
Obama has finally unveiled his high speed rail plans–here’s what they look like.
This may be the best example yet of how to make do with a small amount of living space.
The latest advance in spray-on solar cells has come from tobacco plants.
These six cities are prime candidates for going comletely car-free.
A much anticipated wind turbine with a design based on a jet engine could be up to 4 times as efficient as conventional turbines–and it’s almost ready to come to market.
And finally, we end with a TreeHugger salute: Happy Birthday Canned Beer: 75 Years of Waste and Lousy Beer