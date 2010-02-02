C’Mon Get App-y! The Self-Help Section Comes to Your iPhone

We’ve all been there–so frustrated by an annoying co-worker or nagging spouse or whiny child or editor (ahem) that we feel like throwing whatever’s in our hands. These days, that something is often a smartphone (for 75% of Web-browsing men , it’s an iPhone).

But before life’s frustrations leads you to hurl 3Gs worth of connectivity at the nearest brick wall, try putting your device to a more constructive use. From reducing stress and conquering fears to controlling behaviors or managing impulses, a whole new breed of apps are a tap or two away–finally a way to deal with your neuroses without the embarrassment of being seen in the self-help section!

Many of the current offerings were developed from successful programs and courses offered by experts. Several are based on cognitive behavior therapy. (CBT is based on the idea that our thoughts cause our feelings and behaviors, not external things, like people, situations, events, or, well, iPhones. Changing thought processes therefore, changes the way we act). Others encourage keeping a daily record of thoughts, feelings, and responses. All carry a common disclaimer: “not a substitute for medical or psychological treatment.”

Of course, there are experts who are skeptical of their efficacy. In terms of anger management, Steven Stosny, Ph.D. says an app could work only as a portable reminder for those who have gone through treatment. The author of Love without Hurt, and developer of the program, HEALS, Stosny likens using an app to control anger to learning a complicated exercise program or practicing tennis. “Problem anger isn’t about stress or relaxation, it’s about an inability to see anyone perspectives but your own,” asserts Stosny.

True, however, 70% of all illness, both physical and mental, is linked to stress, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. So until health-care reform becomes a reality, apps could be a (convenient/private/inexpensive) way to take the edge off every day stresses.

Here are five compelling apps available for download right now.

Personal Power Path “Anger App” Anger Management Course