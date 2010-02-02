Kill The Messenger, Not The Message

The social marketing tsunami continues to roll. You can barely open a newspaper, blog, or

start a conversation without the words Facebook or Twitter coming up. The

allure of creating “true” one-to-one relationships with strangers is seductive. At the personal level, it is at once

exhilarating and yet a little scary. For the marketer, it is only exhilarating.

For the first time, marketers have the ability to effortlessly reach out and

touch customers and prospects with completely personalized messages. What’s more, it is basically free. Nirvana.

But wait. Doesn’t this sound familiar? Fifteen years ago, many of the same things

were being said about the first generation Internet. All we needed to do then, was hang out our

virtual shingle and “they would come.” The

frenzy to get online was not unlike today’s frenzy to get on Facebook and

Twitter. But what happened? Well, soon everyone

was online and there were too many sites to visit, there was too much marketing

noise, and marketers found themselves back at square one. That is the same

thing that is happening today with Web 2.0.

On the other hand, there are many companies who successfully

used Web 1.0 and are now using Web 2.0 technologies to do real business. What’s

the secret? Here are some take-aways.