Work Smart: Conquering Your Email Inbox

How many messages are in your email inbox right now? A few dozen? It’s probably more like a few hundred, or even a few thousand. We all get too much email.

A 2008 survey at Intel showed employees receive 350 emails per week on average; at Morgan Stanley, employees get 625 new messages per week. Executives’ incoming email volume was much higher. In some cases, workers spent 20 hours a week just dealing with email.

Getting through all those messages every day isn’t easy. Certain kinds of email are harder to deal with than others–the ones that require you to check your calendar or look up more information, type a lengthy explanation, or make a tough decision. It’s easier to procrastinate and leave those messages in your inbox when they mean work you weren’t planning to do right away. But new messages just keep piling onto old ones like a game of Tetris you’re about to lose.

Start using your email inbox like your postal box: empty it, every single time you check it. It’s not that hard to do. If you get into the habit, you’ll feel on top of your game like never before.