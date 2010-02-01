Be An Angel; Help an Entrepreneur

Stealthmode Partners has been working with the Kauffman Foundation since 2003, as a regional center for its Fasttrac Entrepreneurial Education program. On Friday, Jan. 29, the Foundation issued a large report about the state of entrepreneurship in America. Unfortunately, it’s not as good as I had hoped, and much more confusing. But that’s why I like Kauffman; they take the time to do the research. And I can supplement their rigorous research with our own anecdotal data points.

In most previous recessions, more new businesses start. Or at least that’s the conventional wisdom. Unhappily, in the current downturn, the formation of businesses did not increase appreciably. That sucks, because young businesses (rather than small businesses) create all the jobs. We’ve been saying it’s small businesses, but we’re looking at the wrong measurement. Mature businesses, large or small, do not create the number of jobs new ones do.

So we need the creation of new businesses. Well, why aren’t they forming? After all, 10% of us are out of work. Isn’t that when new businesses form?

Paul Kedrosky did the Kauffman research that explodes the theory about new businesses forming and beocming successful in recessions:

“removing the Great Depression and WWII years, both of which have exceptional conditions, shows that 138 companies per year went public in expansion periods, and 140 in recession periods. These data therefore suggest that the likelihood of a company being part of the public IPO set post-1975 is unrelated to whether it came from a recessionary or non-recessionary period.”

Who forms these businesses? Kauffman says:

70 percent are men-owned; 30 percent are women-owned; 81 percent are white-owned;9 percent are African-American-owned; 6.6 percent are Hispanic-owned;4 percent are Asian-owned;5 percent are owned by Native Americans, Pacific Islanders and individuals of other racial groups.