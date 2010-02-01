White Goat Turns TPS Reports Into T.P.!

Don’t like that office memo from the boss? Think the latest report to come across your desk is utter BS? Or do you just have way too much old paper lying around in recycling bins? The White Goat can save you. The shredder, developed by Oriental Co. Ltd, turns office paper into toilet paper. All users have to do is add water to the mix. The paper is turned into pulp, dissolved in water, dried, and rolled-up into a nice roll of toilet paper. 40 sheets of office paper will produce a single roll of toilet paper in approximately half an hour. If the White Goat is low energy enough, it seems like an excellent alternative to traditional paper recycling. Check it out in action below.