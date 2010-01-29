The Q Word by Caroline Simard, Vice President of Research and Executive Programs

I thought I’d write a bit about policy this week, since the State of the Union is the talk of the town and everyone is busy analyzing every presidential remark. Some would argue that the country is too busy fighting wars and economic crises, but I didn’t hear anything about gender equity last night being a part of the national agenda.

I have written here and elsewhere that the representation of women at the highest ranks of companies isn’t increasing rapidly enough. The proportion of women on Board of Directors of Fortune 500 companies is dismal at 15.8% according to the most recent census by Catalyst . There has been no improvement on this front in years. In 2008, there were 12 women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. The numbers are going down rather then up. Women still earn 77 cents on the dollar.

What would it take to drastically change this picture and not have it take a century? Consider the following statistic: Norway has 44% women on boards. Surely, whatever this country is doing is paying off in terms of gender representation – what is this miracle intervention? The answer: policy. And the most controversial kind of policy, at that. Dare I say it? Quotas.