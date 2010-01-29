advertisement
Is This the Best Economic News in Six Years?

By Maccabee Montandon1 minute Read
factory

That’s tough to say. But while we are certainly not out of the woods yet, this sure is sweet: During the fourth quarter of 2009, the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest rate in six years. Six! The GDP–which, yes, we are pretty fired up about — just crushed it, growing by 5.7%, well above what experts were predicting. That’ll teach experts to stop predicting stuff!

The main source of the surge came from a measure of businesses’ inventories, which remained high–the idea working there is that companies, sensing increased sales of their products, quickly began investing in more production, a welcome positive sign of recovery. (Still, it might be a measure that’s easily gamed or short-lived).

There was also some less fantastic news attached to the recent reports. Consumer spending, tied as it is to the unemployment rate, increased by only 2%, after rising 2.8% over the previous quarter. That’s not great for a nation that relies so heavily on consumer dollars to goose economic good fortune.

On the plus side, though, was a large leap in business’ spending on equipment and computer goods, which economists often consider an indication that the hiring pace will soon pick up. These infrastructure expenditures were up 13.2% in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.5% tick in the third. If that is truly a harbinger of new job creation, the recovery’s speed will get a meaningful jolt.

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/badcomputer/ / CC BY-SA 2.0

