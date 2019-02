To mark J.D. Salinger’s death , The New York Times has produced a wonderful infographic : a map of the places that Holden Caufield visits during Catcher in the Rye, alongside the relevant text:

A pretty great way to relive the book–and a pretty great companion, if you’re now planning on re-reading it. J.D./Holden, R.I.P.

