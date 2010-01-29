Osama bin Laden: An Unlikely Ally for Climate Change Eco-Warriors?

Chalk this one up under the “Whhaaat?!” category: Osama bin Laden has just dropped one of his infamous video tapes on Al Jazeera. And amid the usual rhetoric is an absolute gem–he blames the U.S. for climate change.

Let’s get one thing clear right off the bat: He’s a murderous psychopath of the highest order. Any hint of truth to anything he spouts is likely bait for a bigger lie. So that means one of two things: 1. Climate change is so apparent that even a cave-hopping psycho gets it; 2. He’s just given giant ammunition to climate change opponents, who will subsequently link anyone who agrees with global warming data to the terrorist supreme.

The tape lasts a scant three minutes, but it contains this fabulous line: “Talk about climate change is not an ideological luxury but a reality […] All of the industrialized countries, especially the big ones, bear responsibility for the global warming crisis.” Okay, so he’s not directly targeting the U.S. for blame…and his words could easily be applied to China’s massive polluting potential too. But he did single out George W. Bush’s ass-backwards rejection of the Kyoto Protocol, compared to other wealthy nations acceptance of the need to limit emissions. And he also singled out the dollar for blame–comparing its use to the way the Mafia uses money, and urging the international community to “finish with it in the fastest possible time” as a way to help combat climate change.

Confusing, no? What would he have the World replace the dollar with: The Afghani? What’s his agenda here, other than more bad mouthing the West and the East again? And let’s not even begin to dig in to the ideological implications of how much of the World’s oil, responsible for many of the worst climate-change abuses, is pumped out by the billion barrel-load from Islamic nations…

The timing is also wonderfully ironic, if you cast your mind back to some of President Obama’s words in his State of the Union speech this week. “I know that there are those who disagree with the overwhelming scientific evidence on climate change […] But here’s the thing–even if you doubt the evidence, providing incentives for energy efficiency and clean energy are the right thing to do for our future” is the key phrase, but his speech was peppered with other climate-change references and warnings: