What do Tweetups & Polaroid Have in Common?

The rise in digital media and technology has definitely given us many advantages over the last decade. Entrepreneurs can run an entire business using only a smartphone and a laptop. But is all of this change for the better? Do we lose somethingwhen things go digital ? It can be easy to lose sight of our actions and relationships in the digital world if they’re not reinforced by physical actions. Often, we’re too focused on the digital side of something, and fail to see the effects and impact something has in the real world. To balance this out, we need to find the intersection between the two, and making things tangible, real again and making virtual reality back to reality.

Examples

Tweetups – Out of all of the people you follow on Twitter, and those that follow you, how many of them have you actually met in person? Chances are, there are very few. While Twitter has done a great job of helping us establish new connections with people from all over the world, these connections can be made even more powerful and effective when you’re able to converse in more than 140 characters, instead of talking face-to-face with someone else.Tweetups are a way people are making this happen. In any given city, someone can start a Tweetup, spreading the word about it and organizing all of the happenings using only Twitter. Tweetups provide a way to reinforce the relationships we make online by establishing a real, human connection.

Polaroid – Not everyone is transitioning to digital photography. In 2009, a massive campaign by Urban Outfitters, as well as an independent group The Impossible Project, successfully brought back the production of the classic Polaroid film. This group has proved that just because photos are going digital doesn’t mean everyone wants them to be that way, while at the same time proving the power of the crowd.

Stats

* While stocks have been unpredictable, the price of gold reached an all-time high of $1,200 per ounce in Dec. 2009.

* In a survey done by Rasmussen Reports, 81 percent of respondents said they prefer reading a book in a traditional printed format as opposed to a digital reading device.

* People who pay with cash spend about 20% less on average than those who use credit cards.

Take Aways