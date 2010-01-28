My Four Hour Work Week Story Part 4 – Making the 4HWW Lifestyle Work

advertisement

The hardest part of becoming an entrepreneur is just getting off the

ground and building your business into something viable and stable. But

the part of the equation most people miss is that entrepreneurship is a

complete picture — YOU are the entrepreneur. YOUR efforts and YOUR

goals are the machine. The fuel is YOUR vision, not someone else’s

ideas. Some claim that Tim Ferriss coined the term “lifestyle design.”

Whether that’s true or not, lifestyle design is the single biggest

reason behind the success of The Four Hour Work Week and all of Tim’s popularity (or unpopularity, as the case may be). For so long, entrepreneurship and business development was about

suits, ties, and briefcases. Now it’s about world travel, nomadic

living, and mini-retirements. That’s something you can sink your teeth

into! But it’s not all about lifestyle and “running amok like a rock

star.” It’s also about generating a comfortable income and increasing

the degree of freedom you experience in life. This is the

three-ingredient recipe that I have derived from my experiments and

experiences in the last few years — wealth, lifestyle, freedom. Most people seem to miss a very crucial point in The Four Hour Work Week book. Very early on in the text, Ferriss unpacks his acronym DEAL… Definition, Elimination, Automation, and Liberation. As Wikipedia reminds us… “Definition means to figure out what a person wants, get

over fears, see past society’s “expectations,” and figure out what it

will really cost to get where a person wants to go.” In creating your own lifestyle, the last thing you should ever do is expect someone else’s ideas to make you happy…

Being Anti-Social Defining Your Happiness One of my biggest critiques of Tim Ferriss is his disdain for social

networking. He almost isolates himself from the rest of the world with

gatekeepers, low information diets, and all the rest. To be honest, and

to be fair, I’m not really up-to-speed on how Tim’s handling Facebook,

Twitter, and BBC reports these days but his original message was to

avoid all of it as much as possible. During the early periods of my 4HWW developments, I did exactly the same. Let me tell you, the results were absolutely amazing! But there’s a line to draw somewhere… If it makes you happy to stay up-to-date on the latest news or to

peruse social networks as leisure activity, then do it! Tim’s right: we

all need a little info-break periodically. But I’m not so sure that

cutting yourself off from the rest of the world will actually make you

happier. That’s your call. Again, this is about making it work for you. Take the advice in The Four Hour Work Week

with a grain of salt and find ways to make Tim’s suggestions work for

YOU. Instead of keeping your social media applications running all day,

set a time in the day to check and update them. Instead of checking

your email constantly, use a program like Self Control or Freedom to

get off the web for extended periods to write for your blog or do

another landscape painting. Whatever. Just realize that too much of

anything probably isn’t going to enhance the quality of your life. Write Your Own Four Hour Work Week Story I’m very happy to see Tim Ferriss releasing a new edition of The Four Hour Work Week.

Hopefully more people will be inspired to think about starting their

own business and stop depending on questionable corporations to do it

all for us.

But what I’d really like to see more of is entrepreneurs

creating their own visions for how they plan to build wealth, create

lifestyle, and increase freedom. If you haven’t already, go out and read The Four Hour Work Week. When you’re done, start writing your own entrepreneurship story.