Jobs, Obama Say, “Welcome To My World!”

Yesterday was a great day for me to watch and observe two

great communicators deliver high-stakes presentations.

Steve Jobs launched the much-anticipated iPad and Barack Obama delivered his first State of the Union address.

The presentations were surely different, and had different goals, but they did share some important attributes.

One of the main things they had in common was the level

of comfort each speaker displayed. Jobs’ presentations,always seems very informal and unscripted. Make no mistake, however; he prepares like crazy. And I’m not even going to go into the beauty and simplicity of the slides.

Jobs is also known for stagecraft. His

comfortable, modern leather chair (Corbusier?) communicated -– well -– a nice,

comfortable, modern place to sit with your nice, new, comfortable, modern iPad. It’s as if we were in his

Cupertino living room (or maybe his media room). Though this one was somewhat lower key than usual, Steve

Jobs always shows his passion for his products (though he might want to moderate his

use of superlatives).

Another sign of Jobs’ confidence and authority is the

ease with which he turns the stage over to other members of his team. He

shares the spotlight even though they are much less accomplished speakers.

He understands this is on-the-job training.