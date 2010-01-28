Higher Synchronization Demands, Not Less

Requirement for e.g. WCDMA/UMTS transport equipment: 15 parts per billion (ppb)

This means: OK to deliver up to a dozen too many/too few clock cycles every day (for a 8kHz reference frequency).

2. Distribution of locked frequency with tight phase control

Requirement for e.g. Fixed WIMAX transport equipment 4.3 micro seconds

This means: The precise number of clock cycles has to be delivered every year. It is OK to lead or lag up to a dozen of degrees at any time (also for a 8kHz reference)

3. Distribution of time of day