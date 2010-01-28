Want More Twitter Followers? Stop Talking About Yourself

Y’know how people who constantly talk about themselves have a tough time making friends in real life? Turns out that logic applies to Twitter, as well. After analyzing data from more than 60,000 tweeters, Dan Zarrella–the viral-marketing scientist who gave us nine scientifically proven ways to get re-tweeted–concluded that those who use social language (“we,” “you”) have more followers than those who self-reference (“I”):

In sum: If you want more Twitter followers, stop talking about your feelings, and start engaging your audience. Good luck!

[Data and graphs via TweetPsych and Dan Zarrella]

