Wii Fit, Localvores & Clean Plates Leading Health Movement

When filmmaker Martin Spurlock released “Super Size Me” in 2004, he made a big impact on the food industry. While everyone knew fast food wasn’t the healthiest option, few realized just what it was doing to their bodies. Ever since then, there has been a noticeable shift in health and fitness activity across the United States. As we enter a new year, millions of people around the country will resolve to lose weight and get healthy. Though this happens every year, getting and staying healthy seems to have become increasingly more important over the past few years. As more and more reports and studies are released chronicling theeffects of being overweight and unhealthy, individuals are responding and making a difference for themselves – with a lot of help along the way.

Examples

Wii Fit – Five years ago, who would have thought that a gaming system could do so much for fitness? Combined with its unique balance board, the Wii Fit and Wii Fit Plus systems are revolutionizing the way people work out. Better yet, it makes working out fun. The Wii Fit program tracks user’s progress, showing how they’ve improved and other areas they should work on. Nintendo has brought the gym into the living room, providing a product that really works, and is accessible to everyone.

Going Local – Forget vegetarian and vegan – the newest trend in health is going local. Also known as the “localvore” movement, people following this trend strive to only eat foods produced in their local areas. The movement has many positive effects – money stays in the local economy, and the foods they eat aren’t processed – encouraging a much healthier diet. To help localvores in the New York City area, authors Jared Koch and Alex Van Buren wrote the restaurant guideClean Plates NYC. The book offers reviews of New York’s 75 best restaurants, including details such as where the food is grown and produced.

Stats

* Wii Fit has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it the number two console game of all time.

* So called “Twinkie Taxes” have been put in place at seven to 10 percent of U.S. corporate cafeterias, adding extra taxes on junk food and other foods deemed unhealthy for workers.

* Increased desire to eat locally has also increased the number of community farmers markets around the United States.

* The global sustainability packaging market is estimated to double to $170 billion by 2014

Take Aways