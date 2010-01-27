A New Paradigm for Marketing: The Win-Win Partnership

Cooperate with others to bring your product to their market. It’s a key principle of my brand new book, Guerrilla Marketing Goes Green (co-authored with Jay Conrad Levinson), released this week by John Wiley & Sons. The book is a manual for thriving by doing the right thing, showing businesses that Green and ethical practices aren’t just a way to stay out of jail–they’re a success strategy–and cooperation is one of those practices.

So–do we practice what we preach? Here are some of the things we’re doing to launch the book:

<li>We chose to partner with Green America for the launch. We are donating a portion of proceeds, and they have spread word of our book to their 94,000 members.

</li><li>We solicited other partners who will tell their following about the book–and we gave them two powerful incentives: the chance to build their own lists by submitting a bonus, and to promote an upsell product that pays commissions.

</li><li>With these partnerships, we’re able to offer anyone buying the book this month a package of extra worth well over $2650 (and still climbing)–AND to reach at least 662,000 people who are on the lists of these partners.

So…adding Jay’s lists and mine together, we have about 94,000 subscribers. Adding Green America alone doubled that. Adding in the partners means we multiplied our original 94,000 by about eight times, to 850,000. Even chopping off ten percent for duplicates, that still means 765,000 people are hearing about this book, and that’s 671,000 people that Jay and I couldn’t have reached on our own. And that doesn’t even count Twitter, e-mail discussion lists, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.

Oh yes, and let’s talk about my bringing in Jay as a partner co-author. Leveraging the strength of his name definitely helped to build all these partner relationships, as well as strong partner relationships within the publishing house. So now, instead of reaching 10,000 of my own subscribers to inform them of my newest book, I’m reaching 765,000, of whom 755,000 are the result of our outreach efforts, outside of my own network.

Cost to me? Only time. OK, quite a bit of time, including my assistant’s time, which I am paying for. But time well-spent.

Is it resulting in sales? A week ago, the Amazon sales rank for Guerrilla Marketing Goes Green was in the 575,000s. In other words, five hundred seventy five thousand books were outselling mine.There have been some wild swings, but at the moment, it’s at 28,793. In the environmentalism category, it’s #13 right now. And Amazon is only one of the five channels that we’re linking to from the books website, <a href=”http://www.guerrillamarketinggoesgreen.com”>http://www.guerrillamarketinggoesgreen.com</a>. In other words, yes–people are BUYING the book, and in doing so, validating this key concept.</li>