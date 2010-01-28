President Obama’s State of the Union Address: Measures of Success

In my book, Leadership the Barack Obama Way (McGraw-Hill, January 2010), we take a look at many outstanding leadership practices that helped fuel Obama’s meteoric rise to the U.S. presidency. Have those notable leadership practices translated effectively to Obama’s work thus far as U.S. president? With his poll numbers dipping, many people have their doubts. Pundits stand all too ready to declare that President Barack Obama is in the midst of a crisis of public confidence in his ability to deliver on his many campaign promises. Obama has achieved many noteworthy successes, as I note elsewhere. But in light of public trepidations about the U.S. economy and the future, and the by-product of these trepidations—waning confidence in the results of Obama’s presidency and leaderhip—Obama needs to use his State of the Union Address skillfully. Among the tasks: Obama should set a positive tone, help reinforce flagging confidence in his commitment to bringing “change”, and most of all, assure Americans he understands their concerns about the economy, expressing a deep commitment to helping to bring more jobs and turn the economy around.

Here are some useful measures by which to judge the success, or lack thereof, of Obama’s State of the Union address:

1. Does he focus on the core topics about which most people are concerned? Remember, “It’s the economy, stupid.” He needs to get to the key issues quickly, and avoid spreading his words so broadly that they come across as “thin” on the issues of greatest importance to viewers.