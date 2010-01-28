Would You Sit on This Upcycled Sofa?

We’re all for upcycling, but sometimes it’s taken a little bit too far. Case in point: the Blow Soda by MALAFOR, which is made out of recycled paper dunnage bags, or airbags used in shipping. The sofa is easy enough to assemble–just inflate it and hold it in place with a metal rack and recycled rubber straps. And we can see how it might be useful at a concert or other event where sitting on the grass is the main option. But come on–it’s a bit of a stretch to even call this a sofa. It’s more like an upcycled Crazy Creek chair.





[Via PSFK]