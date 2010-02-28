The 75th Birthday of Nylon

On February 28, 1935, DuPont chemist Wallace Carothers created

nylon, one of the most versatile and profitable materials ever

invented. At first, the new polymer was plagued by bad press (the Washington News

reported erroneously that nylon was made from dead bodies). But when

DuPont’s nylon stockings hit stores in 1940, they were an instant

success, with sales totaling $9 million (about $135 mil-lion in 2009

dollars) in their first year. During World War II, DuPont switched

production from hosiery to parachutes. When nylons went back on the

market in 1945, demand was so high that riots broke out in some cities.

Eventually, DuPont sold its textile division (to Koch Industries in

2004), but continues to use nylon in everything from car airbags to

medical devices. — EW