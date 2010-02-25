Sewing and Stitchery Expo

You might not know it from surfing this Puyallup, Washington, expo’s

Web site, which proudly touts such cutting-edge features as a blog and

an e-newsletter, but the sewing industry is rapidly turning tech savvy.

Last year, Brother released the Quattro 6000D — the iPhone 3GS of

sewing machines — which touts a Sharp HD display, embedded runway

lighting, built-in digital tutorials, three USB ports, and an

“InnovEye” camera that gives sewing fiends a close-up view of the

needle. And sewing businesses are using the Atom, Intel’s smallest

processor, to mass-produce specialty patterns and logos they’ve

downloaded onto their industrial sewing machines. Great. Now where’s

the app store? — DM