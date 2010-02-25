You might not know it from surfing this Puyallup, Washington, expo’s
Web site, which proudly touts such cutting-edge features as a blog and
an e-newsletter, but the sewing industry is rapidly turning tech savvy.
Last year, Brother released the Quattro 6000D — the iPhone 3GS of
sewing machines — which touts a Sharp HD display, embedded runway
lighting, built-in digital tutorials, three USB ports, and an
“InnovEye” camera that gives sewing fiends a close-up view of the
needle. And sewing businesses are using the Atom, Intel’s smallest
processor, to mass-produce specialty patterns and logos they’ve
downloaded onto their industrial sewing machines. Great. Now where’s
the app store? — DM
thu, february 25
EMBROIDER
Sewing and Stitchery Expo
