Sewing and Stitchery Expo

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

You might not know it from surfing this Puyallup, Washington, expo’s
Web site, which proudly touts such cutting-edge features as a blog and
an e-newsletter, but the sewing industry is rapidly turning tech savvy.
Last year, Brother released the Quattro 6000D — the iPhone 3GS of
sewing machines — which touts a Sharp HD display, embedded runway
lighting, built-in digital tutorials, three USB ports, and an
“InnovEye” camera that gives sewing fiends a close-up view of the
needle. And sewing businesses are using the Atom, Intel’s smallest
processor, to mass-produce specialty patterns and logos they’ve
downloaded onto their industrial sewing machines. Great. Now where’s
the app store? — DM

thu, february 25

EMBROIDER
Sewing and Stitchery Expo

