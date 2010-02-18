Mom 2.0 Summit

Mommy bloggers are traditionally seen as the Web’s most honest

citizens. But their collective rep has been tarnished by a few of them

who have gotten — and not disclosed — payments and freebies from

companies seeking favorable reviews. That’s a problem — 43% of women

regularly visit blogs for honest recommendations, not ads. So the

Federal Trade Commission ruled that all bloggers must be transparent

about payments. That decision will be much discussed at this Houston

gathering of marketers and mom bloggers. “Most women agree with it

100%. They want to maintain the integrity of the community,” says Laura

Mayes, a summit co-organizer. “This is simply progress.” — TB