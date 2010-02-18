Mommy bloggers are traditionally seen as the Web’s most honest
citizens. But their collective rep has been tarnished by a few of them
who have gotten — and not disclosed — payments and freebies from
companies seeking favorable reviews. That’s a problem — 43% of women
regularly visit blogs for honest recommendations, not ads. So the
Federal Trade Commission ruled that all bloggers must be transparent
about payments. That decision will be much discussed at this Houston
gathering of marketers and mom bloggers. “Most women agree with it
100%. They want to maintain the integrity of the community,” says Laura
Mayes, a summit co-organizer. “This is simply progress.” — TB
thu, february 18
BLOG
Mom 2.0 Summit
