DICE Summit 2010

“In the early days, a game lived and died on two minutes of
entertainment,” says Joseph Olin, president of the Academy of
Interactive Arts and Sciences, which puts on the annual DICE (Design
Innovate Communicate Entertain) Summit in Las Vegas for video-game
developers. Then games evolved from shooting asteroids to long,
immersive experiences like Final Fantasy. But now that every
device with a screen is a casual gaming platform, the pick-up-and-play
market has reopened for developers. “That explains why online games
like Farmville and Mafia Wars have been so
successful,” says Olin. “They’re short gaming experiences with bragging
rights and the ability to share with friends.” — ZW
