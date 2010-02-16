DICE Summit 2010

“In the early days, a game lived and died on two minutes of

entertainment,” says Joseph Olin, president of the Academy of

Interactive Arts and Sciences, which puts on the annual DICE (Design

Innovate Communicate Entertain) Summit in Las Vegas for video-game

developers. Then games evolved from shooting asteroids to long,

immersive experiences like Final Fantasy. But now that every

device with a screen is a casual gaming platform, the pick-up-and-play

market has reopened for developers. “That explains why online games

like Farmville and Mafia Wars have been so

successful,” says Olin. “They’re short gaming experiences with bragging

rights and the ability to share with friends.” — ZW