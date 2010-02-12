Outsourcing World Summit

Outsourcing means jobs go overseas, right? Not always. At this

Orlando summit, Monty Hamilton, CEO of Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing,

will explain how U.S. firms can save by moving work to the South. Rural

Sourcing has centers in Arkansas and North Carolina handling IT for

firms such as GlaxoSmithKline and Reynolds. It charges $50 an hour for

programming work — only $15 more than a typical outfit in India.

“There are no language barriers,” Hamilton says, “and we’re not 11 time

zones away, so we can collaborate with a client in normal business

hours.” — TB