Outsourcing means jobs go overseas, right? Not always. At this
Orlando summit, Monty Hamilton, CEO of Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing,
will explain how U.S. firms can save by moving work to the South. Rural
Sourcing has centers in Arkansas and North Carolina handling IT for
firms such as GlaxoSmithKline and Reynolds. It charges $50 an hour for
programming work — only $15 more than a typical outfit in India.
“There are no language barriers,” Hamilton says, “and we’re not 11 time
zones away, so we can collaborate with a client in normal business
hours.” — TB
mon, february 15
EMPLOY
Outsourcing World Summit
