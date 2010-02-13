advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Carnaval

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

There may be some concern about whether Rio de Janeiro can get it
together to host the 2016 Olympics, but at least we know it can throw a
fine party. Carnaval is the world’s biggest pre-Lenten bash — four
days of debauchery, 700,000-plus tourists, and more than $500 million
in spending. While the clothing may be skimpy, the preparations
certainly aren’t: Top samba schools typically shell out $1.4 million
each for props and costumes. Which is just great for the
feathered-bikini industry. — LC

sat, february 13

JUST DANCE
Carnaval

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life