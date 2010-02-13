There may be some concern about whether Rio de Janeiro can get it

together to host the 2016 Olympics, but at least we know it can throw a

fine party. Carnaval is the world’s biggest pre-Lenten bash — four

days of debauchery, 700,000-plus tourists, and more than $500 million

in spending. While the clothing may be skimpy, the preparations

certainly aren’t: Top samba schools typically shell out $1.4 million

each for props and costumes. Which is just great for the

feathered-bikini industry. — LC