There may be some concern about whether Rio de Janeiro can get it
together to host the 2016 Olympics, but at least we know it can throw a
fine party. Carnaval is the world’s biggest pre-Lenten bash — four
days of debauchery, 700,000-plus tourists, and more than $500 million
in spending. While the clothing may be skimpy, the preparations
certainly aren’t: Top samba schools typically shell out $1.4 million
each for props and costumes. Which is just great for the
feathered-bikini industry. — LC
sat, february 13
JUST DANCE
Carnaval
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.