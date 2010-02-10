Closets & Home Organization Conference

Closet wars! Companies like California Closets have long fed

America’s appetite for ever more elaborate storage spaces. Enter

cabinet makers. “When the housing market was overheated, the cabinet

market was too,” says Rich Christianson, director of this Long Beach,

California, conference. Now, cabinet companies “are developing national

programs for closets” to seek new revenue. He isn’t too worried: “It’s

a very protectionist market.” In other words, door’s closed. — ZACHARY WILSON