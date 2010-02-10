advertisement
Closets & Home Organization Conference

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Closet wars! Companies like California Closets have long fed
America’s appetite for ever more elaborate storage spaces. Enter
cabinet makers. “When the housing market was overheated, the cabinet
market was too,” says Rich Christianson, director of this Long Beach,
California, conference. Now, cabinet companies “are developing national
programs for closets” to seek new revenue. He isn’t too worried: “It’s
a very protectionist market.” In other words, door’s closed. — ZACHARY WILSON

wed, february 10

DECLUTTER
