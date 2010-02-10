Closet wars! Companies like California Closets have long fed
America’s appetite for ever more elaborate storage spaces. Enter
cabinet makers. “When the housing market was overheated, the cabinet
market was too,” says Rich Christianson, director of this Long Beach,
California, conference. Now, cabinet companies “are developing national
programs for closets” to seek new revenue. He isn’t too worried: “It’s
a very protectionist market.” In other words, door’s closed. — ZACHARY WILSON
wed, february 10
DECLUTTER
Closets & Home Organization Conference
