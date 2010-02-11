After 17 years, Bryant Park hosts its last New York Fashion Week.
Come September, all those models will parade down runways at Lincoln
Center, that bastion of high culture. If you think this is an attempt
by the fashion biz to be seen less as a craft and more as an art, well,
you’d be right. The move has some designers fretting — many Garment
District studios are so close to Bryant Park that they can walk their
collections over — but Steven Kolb, executive director of the Council
of Fashion Designers of America, says this “is a chance for Fashion
Week to redefine and re-create itself. Lincoln Center is all art and
culture, and we love the idea of fashion as an extension of that.” Of
course you do. — SS
thu, february 11
MAKE OVER
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.