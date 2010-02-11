Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

After 17 years, Bryant Park hosts its last New York Fashion Week.

Come September, all those models will parade down runways at Lincoln

Center, that bastion of high culture. If you think this is an attempt

by the fashion biz to be seen less as a craft and more as an art, well,

you’d be right. The move has some designers fretting — many Garment

District studios are so close to Bryant Park that they can walk their

collections over — but Steven Kolb, executive director of the Council

of Fashion Designers of America, says this “is a chance for Fashion

Week to redefine and re-create itself. Lincoln Center is all art and

culture, and we love the idea of fashion as an extension of that.” Of

course you do. — SS