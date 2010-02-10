NASA reported last fall that the inadequately funded U.S.
space-flight program was on an “unsustainable trajectory.” Perhaps
commercial space travel will pick up the slack. Many regulatory issues
remain unresolved — passenger safety and traffic control are on the
agenda at this Arlington, Virginia, meeting — but Richard Branson and
Elon Musk have invested in the sector, and civilians may soon be able
to jet away for the weekend: Galactic Suite claims its Earth-orbiting
“hotel” is on schedule to open in 2012. Price: $4.4 million for three
nights. — EW
wed, february 10
TAKE OFF
FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference
