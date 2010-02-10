FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference

NASA reported last fall that the inadequately funded U.S.

space-flight program was on an “unsustainable trajectory.” Perhaps

commercial space travel will pick up the slack. Many regulatory issues

remain unresolved — passenger safety and traffic control are on the

agenda at this Arlington, Virginia, meeting — but Richard Branson and

Elon Musk have invested in the sector, and civilians may soon be able

to jet away for the weekend: Galactic Suite claims its Earth-orbiting

“hotel” is on schedule to open in 2012. Price: $4.4 million for three

nights. — EW