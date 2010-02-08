advertisement
SuperReturn International

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

“What will private equity look like in five years?” To answer the
most abstract question on the agenda for the world’s leading private
equity conference — in Berlin this year — we tried phoning a friend
(“Huh?”) and shaking a Magic 8-Ball (“It is certain”). Thankfully,
Steven Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth
School of Business, was also free to chat. He likens private equity in
2007 to venture capital in 2000: Both industries hit record highs in
the U.S. right before a market crash. VC bounced back from the dotcom
downfall within five years, and many people assume that private-equity
commitments, which in 2008 plummeted 26% to $181 billion, will follow
suit. “It will be a smaller industry,” predicts Kaplan, “but not by
much.” — DM

mon, february 08

