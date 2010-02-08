SuperReturn International

“What will private equity look like in five years?” To answer the

most abstract question on the agenda for the world’s leading private

equity conference — in Berlin this year — we tried phoning a friend

(“Huh?”) and shaking a Magic 8-Ball (“It is certain”). Thankfully,

Steven Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth

School of Business, was also free to chat. He likens private equity in

2007 to venture capital in 2000: Both industries hit record highs in

the U.S. right before a market crash. VC bounced back from the dotcom

downfall within five years, and many people assume that private-equity

commitments, which in 2008 plummeted 26% to $181 billion, will follow

suit. “It will be a smaller industry,” predicts Kaplan, “but not by

much.” — DM