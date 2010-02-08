50th Anniversary of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

An old Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release says that the

Walk of Fame began in 1960 to “maintain the glory of a community whose

name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.”

Really, it was a clever scheme to create a revenue source for the

chamber. Nearly 2,400 stars now honor some of the world’s most

entertaining people, and while fans may nominate new honorees, they

should be ready to foot the bill: Selection carries a $25,000

“sponsorship fee.” (Liza Minnelli’s fans held bake sales in 1991 to

cover the then-$5,000 fee.) In Hollywood, of course, that’s relative

pocket change, and there’s no shortage of stars wanting to cement their

fame. In fact, as the Walk turns 50, there are enough for a yearlong

celebration, beginning with today’s ceremony to unveil a star for Ringo

… Starr. — SS