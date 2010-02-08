The Boy Scouts Turn 100

When publishing tycoon William D. Boyce started the Boy Scouts of

America in 1910, he envisioned a program that would teach boys courage

and self-reliance. As it prepares for its $4 million centennial

celebration, the group needs a healthy dose of both. Membership has

eroded since 1972, when it peaked at 6 million. Some supporters have

yanked funding because the Boy Scouts still bars members who are gay or

atheist. Now, the country’s largest male-youth organization must rally

the troops — GPS-boosted scavenger hunts and a 10,000-square-foot

traveling “Adventure Base” are in the works — and fill budget gaps. If

it can do so, we have the perfect birthday present for it: 100

wilderness-survival badges. — EW

