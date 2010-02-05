National Biodiesel Conference and Expo

So many things suffered in 2009 — and you can add biodiesel to the

list. Oil prices sank, taking biodiesel demand down with it; the EPA

was late drafting its renewable-fuels standard, delaying federal

mandates that were supposed to help biodiesel gain a foothold in the

market; and the EU, the U.S. biodiesel industry’s largest market,

imposed tariffs on American biodiesel. And yet the tone at the 2010

National Biodiesel Conference in Grapevine, Texas, will be decidedly

upbeat. That could, in part, be escapism — the agenda includes a golf

tournament and a Super Bowl party. But it could also represent healthy

realism, as exemplified by our favorite session: “Texas Hold ‘Em: High

Stakes in the Biodiesel Business.” — ERICA WESTLY