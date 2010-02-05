Any parent seeking to make a kid feel inadequate need only point to
17-year-old Daniel Brusilovsky. The Californian is founder and CEO of
Teens in Tech Networks (for young media producers), a TechCrunch
writer, and a marketing manager for mobile-video startup Qik. The whiz
kid, who’s cochairing this San Francisco conference, says his
generation has the power to lead technological innovation, citing
Facebook as inspiration. Does he hope to be the next Mark Zuckerberg?
“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t look far ahead — I live in the
moment,” he says, channeling his inner adult. “But if I wasn’t doing
what I loved, I wouldn’t be doing it.” And then he put down his iPhone
to go network at a conference. In Rome. Where he was a featured
panelist. Again, he’s 17. — SS
Sat, February 06
COMPUTE
Teens in Tech Conference
