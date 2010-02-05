Any parent seeking to make a kid feel inadequate need only point to

17-year-old Daniel Brusilovsky. The Californian is founder and CEO of

Teens in Tech Networks (for young media producers), a TechCrunch

writer, and a marketing manager for mobile-video startup Qik. The whiz

kid, who’s cochairing this San Francisco conference, says his

generation has the power to lead technological innovation, citing

Facebook as inspiration. Does he hope to be the next Mark Zuckerberg?

“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t look far ahead — I live in the

moment,” he says, channeling his inner adult. “But if I wasn’t doing

what I loved, I wouldn’t be doing it.” And then he put down his iPhone

to go network at a conference. In Rome. Where he was a featured

panelist. Again, he’s 17. — SS

Sat, February 06



COMPUTE

Teens in Tech Conference

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.