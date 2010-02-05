Is licking chocolate-hazelnut spread out of a jar on your agenda

today? Well, it should be — and Sara Rosso wants you to chronicle the

indulgent act online. In 2007, the smitten American digital strategist

and food blogger, who lives in Milan, started World Nutella Day, on

which fans all over the world eat and tell via Twitter, YouTube,

Flickr, and Facebook. The Italian treat, which is the No. 1 spread on

the European table, already has more than 3 million Facebook fans, and

Ferrero, its manufacturer, is no doubt grateful for the attention. This

year’s celebration comes as it makes a big U.S. push, with ad campaigns

meant to help Nutella take a bigger bite of the nearly $5 billion

sweet-spread market. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM